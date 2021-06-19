South Africa

KZN police appeal for more dogs after two shot dead by criminals

19 June 2021 - 13:31
KwaZulu-Natal police are appealing to the public to donate dogs after two police dogs were shot dead on Monday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Two police dogs were shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. Now police in the province are appealing to the public to donate replacements.

“The SAPS K9 Unit would like to appeal for assistance from the community to assist in donating dogs to the unit,” police said in a statement.

“The canines play a huge role in fighting crime in the province. The unit has a shortage of dogs since two canines were shot dead while fighting criminals at Maqongqo on June 14.

“German shepherds and rottweilers between the ages of one and three will be appreciated.”

Anyone who can help should call Col Naidoo on 082 417 6168/031 312 1499.

TimesLIVE

