KZN traffic cop on N2 speeding duty killed by suspected drunk driver

19 June 2021 - 16:26
A traffic cop in northern KZN was killed on Saturday after a suspected drunk driver knocked him over on the N2.
A KwaZulu-Natal traffic cop was killed by a suspected drunk driver while on duty in the northern parts of the province on Saturday. 

City of uMhlathuze spokesperson Mdu Ncalane said the male officer was mowed down while trying to pull over a speeding vehicle between the R102 and N2  shortly after midday. 

“It is a major loss for the city and the people of this area as this was a dedicated officer who worked for the community in trying to make our roads safer.” 

Ncalane said the traffic official was monitoring speeding vehicles on the N2 just outside Empangeni. 

“He was knocked over and killed. There are allegations that the driver was intoxicated. He has been placed under arrest by members of SAPS. Senior officials from the city are currently en route to the home of the deceased officer. We send our condolences to his family and friends,” he said. 

