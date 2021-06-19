Richards Bay surfer collapses and dies at beach after 'feeling sick'

A Richards Bay surfer collapsed and died on Saturday after allegedly reporting that he was feeling ill.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the 30-year-old man lost consciousness at Alkantstrand Beach.

“Despite extensive CPR efforts, sadly the man was declared deceased. Condolences are conveyed to family of the deceased man,” said Lambinon.

Joseph Kruger of Mounties Ambulance & Emergency Services said when paramedics arrived lifeguards were attempting to revive the man.

“Our paramedics took over and after 40 minutes of attempting to resuscitate the patient, no signs of life were evident and he was declared deceased.”

Kruger said the man had allegedly told people he was not feeling well and had been walking to his vehicle to go to hospital.

TimesLIVE