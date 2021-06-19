Russian, Chinese vaccines on way but they won't be a magic bullet for SA

SA Health Products Regulatory Authority chair Prof Helen Rees, said on Friday the organisation and the ministerial advisory committee on vaccines were reviewing the Sputnik vaccine given a possible concern about Ad5 safety for men living with HIV.

In 2007, an HIV vaccine trial was “stopped early because the vaccine made with Ad5 might have increased the risk of getting HIV among men who were uncircumcised”, she said.

On Sputnik, she said: “We do not know if they used a new generation of Ad5 and whether it is a concern or not. The way it is made may be different.

“We are working with a World Health Organisation expert committee looking at this and have spoken to the Sputnik manufacturers ... it is under review.

“But if we pick up on anything that might be a safety issue, we ask questions and talk with the applicants.”

Developed by the Russian health ministry’s Gamaleya Research Institute, the Sputnik vaccine contains adenoviruses, which cause colds.