Suspected armed robber in hospital after shoot-out with cash guards

A cash-in-transit heist suspect is recovering in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital after a shoot-out with security guards on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the suspect will appear in the Umlazi magistrate’s court as “soon as he is released from hospital”.

Nkwalase said guards were collecting money from an Umlazi railway station when they were accosted.

“One of the guards was robbed of his service rifle. The suspects fled without taking any cash but fired multiple gunshots while fleeing,” said Nkwalase.

“One of the suspects was allegedly hit and injured by the same gunshots, sustaining serious gunshot wounds.

“He was taken to hospital and immediately placed under arrest. The Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team are still searching for the suspects who fled with the security service firearm.”

TimesLIVE