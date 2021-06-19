South Africa

Suspected armed robber in hospital after shoot-out with cash guards

19 June 2021 - 16:26
A suspected armed robber was shot and injured during a shoot-out with security guards in Umlazi on June 18 2021.
A suspected armed robber was shot and injured during a shoot-out with security guards in Umlazi on June 18 2021.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A cash-in-transit heist suspect is recovering in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital after a shoot-out with security guards on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the suspect will appear in the Umlazi magistrate’s court as “soon as he is released from hospital”.

Nkwalase said guards were collecting money from an Umlazi railway station when they were accosted.

“One of the guards was robbed of his service rifle. The suspects fled without taking any cash but fired multiple gunshots while fleeing,” said Nkwalase.  

“One of the suspects was allegedly hit and injured by the same gunshots, sustaining serious gunshot wounds.

“He was taken to hospital and immediately placed under arrest. The Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team are still searching for the suspects who fled with the security service firearm.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Employee bust for alleged role in attempted cash heist at his workplace

An Eastern Cape man was hauled to court on Friday for his alleged role in a foiled cash heist at his workplace.
News
10 hours ago

Officer Duke is recovering well while police mourn two fallen K9s

As tributes poured in for the two police dogs killed in a shoot-out with suspected cop murderers on Monday, a third canine officer was recovering at ...
News
4 days ago

People power puts would-be hijackers in hospital after armed robbery

A crime spree by two gun-toting alleged gangsters ended when motorists resisted being hijacked on Friday in Muizenberg, Cape Town, leaving the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  2. Electrocuted couple's 'meter bridged, earth disconnected': City Power South Africa
  3. Police make more arrests in case involving R400m worth of drugs found in boat ... South Africa
  4. Announcement on ‘Thembisa 10’ coming soon, says Lindiwe Zulu South Africa
  5. Doctor fired for forging prescriptions after Clicks pharmacist blows whistle South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...