Western Cape couple jailed for child murder, abuse and neglect

The high court has thrown the book at a Western Cape couple for child murder, abuse and neglect.

Taswell Louw will serve 18 years behind bars for the murder of three-year-old Jeremiah Speak. His wife Renzia will serve a five-year jail term for child abuse and neglect.

Renzia was Jeremiah’s mother and Louw his stepfather. The couple were sentenced in the high court in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The court slapped Louw with a 12-year jail sentence for abusing Jeremiah and his eight-year-old brother. He was also sentenced to an additional six years's imprisonment for child neglect.

Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the prosecution in the Western Cape, said the sentences will run concurrently.

“The court declared Louw as unsuitable to work with children and ordered that his name be entered into the national child protection register. It also declared him unfit to possess a firearm,” he said.