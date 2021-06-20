COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Newborn baby survives Covid-19 in ICU

June 20 2021 - 08:32

Take extra precautions: 13,575 new Covid cases in a day as third wave soars

Gauteng residents contracted 62% of the 13,575 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Saturday night.

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases now stands at 1,810,164.

A further 149 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 58,590.