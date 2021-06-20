COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Newborn baby survives Covid-19 in ICU
June 20 2021 - 09:32
Africa facing 'third wave' of Covid-19, WHO official says
New Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly in Africa while vaccination across the continent remains low, the WHO's regional director for Africa says.
June 20 2021 - 08:55
Uganda imposes new anti-coronavirus measures to stem raging pandemic
Uganda's president Yowreri Museveni on Friday introduced sweeping new anti-coronavirus measures including a ban on all vehicular movement except for essential workers to help curb a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic gripping the nation.
June 20 2021 - 08:32
Take extra precautions: 13,575 new Covid cases in a day as third wave soars
Gauteng residents contracted 62% of the 13,575 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Saturday night.
The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases now stands at 1,810,164.
A further 149 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 58,590.
June 20 2021 - 08:00
Philippines signs deal for 40 mln Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses
The Philippine government has signed a supply agreement for 40 million doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, CNN Philippines said on Sunday, citing the head of the government's Covid-19 vaccine procurement.
Deliveries of the vaccine, among several brands of coronavirus shots allowed for emergency use in the Southeast Asian country, will begin "after eight weeks starting August", Carlito Galvez was quoted as saying.
Reuters
June 20 2021 - 07:45
US triples vaccine doses for Taiwan
The United States shipped 2.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan on Saturday, more than tripling Washington's previous allocation of shots for the island, which has faced increasing political and military pressure from China.
June 20 2021 - 07:20
India posts lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases in nearly 3 months
India reported 58,419 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours on Sunday, the lowest daily number in nearly three months, data from the health ministry showed.
The total number of cases of Covid-19 in India have risen to 29.9 million and so far 386,713 people have died. Deaths rose by 1,576 overnight.
Reuters
June 20 2021 - 07:15
Delta Covid variant takes hold in UK and Russia
The coronavirus variant known as Delta is becoming an increasing concern for governments. In the United Kingdom, up to 90 percent of new cases are linked to the highly infectious variant that was first identified in India.
And it is being blamed for infections in Moscow tripling in just two weeks. Health officials warn it could become the dominant variant in Europe within months.
June 20 2021 - 07:00
Newborn baby survives Covid-19 in ICU
She’s only a month old, but Aurora Wileman has fought Covid along with the rest of her family — and survived.
Just two weeks after she was born at home in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, the infant was admitted to the local Netcare Linmed Hospital on May 25.
Her mother, Angie Wells, tested positive, but the baby tested negative and spent three days in hospital before being discharged.
June 20 2021 - 06:30
With the third wave in full swing, doctors fear being overwhelmed
Gauteng doctors, swamped by skyrocketing Covid-19 infections, are bracing for the worst as SA's third wave sees them battling staff, bed and even personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages.
The province's health system has come under increasing pressure after the closure of Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital in April, which took 1,000 general beds and 100 intensive care unit (ICU) beds out of action.
June 20 2021 - 06:15
The government must show it is serious about containing third wave
The resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic, signalled by a dramatic increase in the number of infections and a steady climb in the death rate, is something that should surprise none of us.
Even as the pandemic's last wave subsided earlier in the year, experts warned that SA faced the possibility, even certainty, of another Covid surge unless steps were taken to fundamentally contain and change the course of the disease.
Experts warned that a return to reasonable normality would ultimately be achieved once the majority of the population had developed immunity, mainly through mass vaccination.
June 20 2021 - 06:00
Class rotation 'a disaster for kids' futures', says experts
While teacher unions have welcomed the decision to keep schools open as the vaccination of teachers gets under way next week, education experts have warned that the rotational attendance of pupils is "a disaster that is going to have long-term, significant negative consequences for children".
19 June 2021 number of #COVID19 confirmed cases in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA https://t.co/vHh1Q9c4Aw— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 19, 2021