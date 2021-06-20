Electronic hospital bed management dashboard and extra medics to help Gauteng deal with Covid-19 surge

In spite of the health system in Gauteng operating under increased load due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the province is still able to cope with the pressure at this stage, Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi said on Sunday.

Gauteng has seen a surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks. Of the 13,575 Covid-19 cases recorded by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Saturday, 8,403 cases were in Gauteng.

Mokgethi said healthcare workers and the department remained committed in curbing the third wave.

She said additional personnel are being appointed to add to the 5,521 Covid-19 posts filled as of June 1 this year.

“Our system might be under pressure, but we still have the will and enough capacity to cope with the demand. We are adding more healthcare personnel to make sure more available beds are fully functional,” Mokgethi said.

She said the SA National Defence Force was also deploying its medical personnel to boost capacity in the province.

“We have dedicated Covid-19 functional beds across the province supported by a live electronic Covid-19 Bed Management Dashboard which we use to monitor the utilisation of beds across the province.