South Africa

Electronic hospital bed management dashboard and extra medics to help Gauteng deal with Covid-19 surge

Gauteng is ready to cope despite surge in Covid-19 cases: Health MEC

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
20 June 2021 - 18:20
Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi says the province is still able to cope with the pressure on its health system at this stage, despite the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases . File photo.
Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi says the province is still able to cope with the pressure on its health system at this stage, despite the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases . File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

In spite of the health system in Gauteng operating under increased load due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the province is still able to cope with the pressure at this stage, Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi said on Sunday.

Gauteng has seen a surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks. Of the 13,575 Covid-19 cases recorded by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Saturday, 8,403 cases were in Gauteng.

Mokgethi said healthcare workers and the department remained committed in curbing the third wave.

She said additional personnel are being appointed to add to the 5,521 Covid-19 posts filled as of June 1 this year.

“Our system might be under pressure, but we still have the will and enough capacity to cope with the demand. We are adding more healthcare personnel to make sure more available beds are fully functional,” Mokgethi said.

She said the SA National Defence Force was also deploying its medical personnel to boost capacity in the province.

“We have dedicated Covid-19 functional beds across the province supported by a live electronic Covid-19 Bed Management Dashboard which we use to monitor the utilisation of beds across the province.

“In addition to the newly built infrastructure in areas such Chris Hani-Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Jubilee Hospital and Bronkhorstspruit Hospital and the repurposed Tshwane District Hospital as an example, wards and beds in other facilities are always repurposed based on the demands of the pandemic at any given time.”

She said her department has activated resurgence plans across its five districts to minimise the impact of the third wave.

This included intensified Covid-19 screening and testing activities in communities.

She said there was also collaborative work led by other government agencies to improve law enforcement in various settings to ensure compliance to Covid-19 protocols in line with the national lockdown Alert Level 3.

She said the province has ramped up its vaccination programme by ensuring that more sites are opened up.

She said there are now 137 active sites (89 public and 48 private) with eight new sites added.

She said all public vaccinations sites in Gauteng accept walk-ins for those who are 60 years and above, whether people are registered on the official Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) or not.

“There is no doubt that we are seeing widespread transmission of Coronavirus infections in all our communities.

For the first time on Wednesday (16 June) this week Gauteng recorded 7,859 new infections which surpassed the first and second wave daily infections,” Mokgethi said.

TimesLIVE

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo contracts Covid-19

The executive mayor of Johannesburg, Geoff Makhubo, has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said on Sunday.
Politics
3 hours ago

Being born again, thanks to the Covid-19 vaccine

Far from the madding crowd, a group of gogos from Worcester in the Western Cape leave their local clinic singing a verse from the song Mandizalwe ...
Opinion & Analysis
20 hours ago

Plan for youth to help Covid-19 registration drive

The Presidential Youth Employment Initiative could be revived to boost Covid-19 vaccination registrations.
News
20 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  2. Doctor fired for forging prescriptions after Clicks pharmacist blows whistle South Africa
  3. Police make more arrests in case involving R400m worth of drugs found in boat ... South Africa
  4. Announcement on ‘Thembisa 10’ coming soon, says Lindiwe Zulu South Africa
  5. Electrocuted couple's 'meter bridged, earth disconnected': City Power South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...