South Africa

Fire at laundry room of Bara hospital quickly contained

20 June 2021 - 14:07 By TimesLIVE
A heater was found in the area where a fire is suspected to have started at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, but a full report will ascertain the cause of the fire.
A heater was found in the area where a fire is suspected to have started at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, but a full report will ascertain the cause of the fire.
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi

A small fire broke out at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital's laundry area on Sunday but was swiftly contained with staff using on-site fire extinguishers.

It occurred in one of the back offices of the laundry area of the hospital, said the Gauteng health department.

"The office included a small laundry storeroom, used to store laundry of which a portion was unfortunately burnt. No system and laundry machines were affected by the fire, and no one got injured.

"The fire has not impacted clinical, and laundry services in the facility. Laundry services are running as normal in the hospital."

The City of Johannesburg fire department was called and had since left the site, after confirming that the fire was completely extinguished.

"From eye observation a heater was found in the back office where the fire is assumed to have started, but further investigations will be done by the relevant authorities on the actual cause of the fire," said the department.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Geyser tips, airline perfume policies and pre-inspections for homes

Switch off your geyser from time to time, especially during peak electricity demand periods, but it’s best to not let it get cold, as this additional ...
News
4 hours ago

Gauteng health department allocated R56bn to provide 'quality health care'

Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi made the announcement while delivering the department’s budget vote on Thursday.
Politics
3 days ago

Crisis at Joburg hospitals nothing short of a humanitarian disaster: doctors

Gauteng government drags its heels amid petition to reopen Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  2. Doctor fired for forging prescriptions after Clicks pharmacist blows whistle South Africa
  3. Police make more arrests in case involving R400m worth of drugs found in boat ... South Africa
  4. Announcement on ‘Thembisa 10’ coming soon, says Lindiwe Zulu South Africa
  5. Electrocuted couple's 'meter bridged, earth disconnected': City Power South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...