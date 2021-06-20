Fire at laundry room of Bara hospital quickly contained

A small fire broke out at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital's laundry area on Sunday but was swiftly contained with staff using on-site fire extinguishers.

It occurred in one of the back offices of the laundry area of the hospital, said the Gauteng health department.

"The office included a small laundry storeroom, used to store laundry of which a portion was unfortunately burnt. No system and laundry machines were affected by the fire, and no one got injured.

"The fire has not impacted clinical, and laundry services in the facility. Laundry services are running as normal in the hospital."

The City of Johannesburg fire department was called and had since left the site, after confirming that the fire was completely extinguished.

"From eye observation a heater was found in the back office where the fire is assumed to have started, but further investigations will be done by the relevant authorities on the actual cause of the fire," said the department.

TimesLIVE