Gauteng leads with new Covid-19 cases as SA records 13,155 cases

SA recorded 13,155 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.

The NICD said the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases now stand at 1,823,319.

It said a further 112 Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total Covid-19 fatalities to 58,702.

The NICD said the majority of new cases (8,640) were from Gauteng (66%), followed by Western Cape (9%).