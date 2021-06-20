South Africa

Gauteng leads with new Covid-19 cases as SA records 13,155 cases

20 June 2021 - 20:16 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 31,155 new Covid-19 cases and 112 deaths in the past 24 hours.
SA recorded 13,155 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.

The NICD said the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases now stand at 1,823,319.

It said a further 112 Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total Covid-19 fatalities to 58,702.

The NICD said the majority of new cases (8,640) were from Gauteng (66%), followed by Western Cape (9%).

North West accounted for 6%; KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape, Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of Sunday's cases. The NICD said a further 611 hospital admissions were reported in the past 24 hours, brining the total to 9,344.

Of the hospital admissions, 6,208 were in private hospitals.

