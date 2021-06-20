South Africa

Suspect killed, female family member arrested after 'shooters' celebrate cop's death

20 June 2021 - 10:41 By TimesLIVE
A relative is among three suspects arrested for the murder of a KZN police officer.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A suspect was killed by officers when he tried to resist arrest, in connection with the murder of a policeman, at the weekend, said KwaZulu-Natal police.

A female family member is among the three people who were arrested, spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said.

Sgt Siyabonga Radebe, 34, was playing snooker at C Section in Umlazi on the evening of June 15 when he was shot by two armed men, who also robbed him of his bag. He was rushed to hospital where he was certified dead on arrival.

At 2pm on Saturday, a provincial trio task team following up information about the suspects went to Baker Road at W Section in Umlazi, “where it was reported that the suspects were busy were busy celebrating the death of a policeman”. 

Mbele said one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the police officers. He was fatally wounded. The other suspects, aged between 27 and 38, were placed under arrest for murder.

A vehicle that was allegedly used during the murder was also taken to a police pound for further investigation.

“A woman who is a relative was arrested at C Section in Umlazi.”

The suspects will appear in court soon.

“This arrest is an indication that police officers are determined in tracking down all suspects who are involved in criminal activities. The members of the community must always remember that an attack on a police officer is an attack on the nation.”

