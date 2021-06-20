South Africa

Take extra precautions: 13,575 new Covid cases in a day as third wave soars

20 June 2021 - 08:32 By TimesLIVE
A further 149 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 58,590. Stock photo.
A further 149 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 58,590. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Gauteng residents contracted 62% of the 13,575 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Saturday night.

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases now stands at 1,810,164.

A further 149 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 58,590.

After Gauteng, the majority of new cases on Saturday were from the Western Cape (11%). North West accounted for 6%; Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2%.

TimesLIVE

RELATED ARTICLES:

Covid-19 surge rides the party wave, say scientists

The accelerating third wave of Covid-19 isn't something that's happening to us, it's something we're creating, say experts.
News
10 hours ago

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Newborn baby survives Covid-19 in ICU

Coronavirus updates.
News
4 hours ago

Covid-19 cases in Gauteng schools continue to rise

There are now 4,700 Covid-19 cases in Gauteng schools, said provincial education department spokesperson Steve Mabona.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  2. Doctor fired for forging prescriptions after Clicks pharmacist blows whistle South Africa
  3. Announcement on ‘Thembisa 10’ coming soon, says Lindiwe Zulu South Africa
  4. Police make more arrests in case involving R400m worth of drugs found in boat ... South Africa
  5. Electrocuted couple's 'meter bridged, earth disconnected': City Power South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...