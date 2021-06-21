COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | You may not need a Covid booster shot every year after all
June 21 2021 - 07:10
'The government doesn’t care about its people’: Angie Motshekga criticised for ‘back to school’ decision
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is at the receiving end of criticism after she reiterated calls for schools to reopen full-time amid fears about the surge in Covid-19 infections.
Briefing the media at the weekend, the minister said the department was doing all it could to avoid a “academic disaster”. She said Covid-19 infections at schools must be treated on a case-by-case basis and must not be nationalised.
June 21 2021 - 06:45
NZ regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds
New Zealand's medicines regulator Medsafe has provisionally approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.
“After careful consideration of the most up-to-date scientific and medical data available, Medsafe has announced provisional approval for our young people to be given the Pfizer vaccine,” Ardern said in a statement.
There are around 265,000 children in the 12-15 age bracket in New Zealand, she said.
June 21 2021 - 06:20
Are African nations doing enough to curb Covid-19? | Inside Story
When the global pandemic began, many predicted African countries would suffer devastating losses.
And there have been more than five million cases and nearly 140-thousand deaths on the continent. But there have been worrying signs in recent weeks, with more contagious variants driving up infections in many African countries. Cases in some regions have more than doubled in just the past week.
The number of deaths has gone up as well. Leaders in Africa are now urgently appealing for more vaccines. But would that stop the rise in new infections on the continent?
June 21 2021 - 06:15
Former FDA commissioner says US sees Delta variant upsurges
Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said states with lower vaccination rates in the Midwest and South are seeing an upsurge in cases involving the highly-infectious Delta coronavirus variant.
June 21 2021 - 06:10
Red roses mark Brazil's 500,000 Covid-19 deaths
Hundreds of red roses dotted Rio's Copacabana beach as Brazil’s death toll from Covid-19 surpassed 500,000.
June 21 2021 - 06:00
You may not need a Covid booster shot every year after all
As some governments and pharmaceutical officials prepare for Covid-19 booster shots targeting more infectious virus variants, health authorities say it’s too early to tell if they will be required.
“We do not have the information that’s necessary to make the recommendation on whether or not a booster will be needed,” said Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) chief scientist. The “science is still evolving”.
Such a call is “premature” while high-risk individuals in most of the world haven’t yet completed a first course of vaccination, she said. Data from countries introducing precautionary extra inoculations later this year, particularly for vulnerable people whose immunity to SARS-CoV-2 may wane faster, will inform WHO’s guidance, Swaminathan added.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 55,593 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 13,155 new cases, which represents a 23.7% positivity rate. A further 112 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 58,702 to date. Read more: https://t.co/XSvrmw7yPC pic.twitter.com/ar42d3xiv5— NICD (@nicd_sa) June 20, 2021