South Africa

KZN suspect in court for murder of Anele Bhengu

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
21 June 2021 - 14:29
Anele Bhengu was murdered on June 13.
Anele Bhengu was murdered on June 13.
Image: Supplied

A 39-year-old man appeared in the Umbumbulu magistrate's court, south of Durban, on Monday, in connection with the gruesome murder of Anele Bhengu.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said Thulani Nandos Cele was charged with murder and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He was remanded until his next court appearance on June 30.

The family of the 22-year-old Bhengu believe she was murdered because she was a lesbian.

Bhengu had been stabbed, her throat slit and her stomach cut open before her body was dumped in a ditch in KwaMakhutha on June 13.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

‘Enough is enough’ - Norma Mngoma calls for an end to murders of members of LGBTQIA+ community

Norma Mngoma said members of the LGBTIQ+ community have the right to live and called for an end to the hate directed at them.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

We look good on paper, but LGBTQI+ attacks give the lie to equality

One of the most potent symbols of inequality in SA is the differentiated access people have to their legal rights.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  2. Doctor fired for forging prescriptions after Clicks pharmacist blows whistle South Africa
  3. Police make more arrests in case involving R400m worth of drugs found in boat ... South Africa
  4. Driveway to heaven hits Cape Town cul-de-sac News
  5. Zulu royals split on a new king News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...