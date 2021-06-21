KZN suspect in court for murder of Anele Bhengu

A 39-year-old man appeared in the Umbumbulu magistrate's court, south of Durban, on Monday, in connection with the gruesome murder of Anele Bhengu.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said Thulani Nandos Cele was charged with murder and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He was remanded until his next court appearance on June 30.

The family of the 22-year-old Bhengu believe she was murdered because she was a lesbian.

Bhengu had been stabbed, her throat slit and her stomach cut open before her body was dumped in a ditch in KwaMakhutha on June 13.

TimesLIVE