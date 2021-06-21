South Africa

More than 9,500 Covid-19 patients in SA hospitals as 93 die in a single day

The NICD said there were 9,160 new Covid-19 cases identified in SA in the past 24 hours, along with 1,155 new hospital admissions and 93 deaths.

21 June 2021 - 19:48 By TimesLIVE
Doctors and nurses at Tembisa hospital see to patients in one of the wards dedicated to Covid-19 patients.
Image: Emile Bosch

More than 9,500 people are being treated in SA's hospitals for Covid-19 related complications, as the number of infections continue to rise rapidly.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday that there were 9,160 new Covid-19 cases identified in SA in the past 24 hours. In the same period, 1,155 new hospital admissions were recorded, as well as 93 Covid-19 related deaths.

This means that there have now been 1,832,479 infections to date, along with 58,795 cumulative deaths and there are now 9,503 people being treated in the country's hospitals.

The new infections came at a positivity rate of 24.9%.

Gauteng again was at the forefront of the new cases, accounting for 6,292 cases (68.7%) in the past 24 hours. Of the other provinces, only the Western Cape, with 647 cases (7%), recorded more than 500 cases in the past 24 hours.

