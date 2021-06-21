South Africa

Only cellphone stolen from driver of torched R1.6m truck

21 June 2021 - 09:19 By Michael Kimberely
A truck was torched early this morning in Gqeberha.
Only a cellphone was stolen from the driver of a torched R1.6m truck transporting manganese on Addo Road, Wells Estate, in Gqeberha, on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the truck was hijacked by four suspects and later set alight under a nearby bridge at about 3.30am.

He said the truck was hijacked near an on-ramp on Addo Road.

“The incident was not protest-related,” he said.

Beetge said the Scania truck belonged to a manganese transport company.

“According to the driver, the suspects threw stones at his truck, resulting in him pulling over.

“They took his cellphone and told him to run away.”

