Piggyback, happy smiles and kwaito lessons: How Malema and other famous dads celebrated Father’s Day
When EFF leader Julius Malema is not politicking or sparking debates about defying Covid-19 lockdown regulations, he is a hands-on father.
Case in point? On Sunday, Malema shared a video of himself carrying his son on his back on Father’s Day.
The day is a celebration of fathers and to honour fatherhood, paternal bonds and the role fathers play in society.
In the short clip, Malema can be seen sporting a smile while he rocks his little one on his back.
“Happy Father’s Day, fellow Africans,” Malema captioned the video that garnered more than 95,000 views on Twitter.
Happy Father's Day fellow Africans.❤️🍼 pic.twitter.com/EQYJpWOzTh— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) June 20, 2021
Other figures who celebrated the day include One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, musician AKA, and former home affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete.
“Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and all men who play a father figure in young girl’s and boy’s lives. May we not tell the children how to live but show them,” Kolisi wrote on Instagram.
Here is snapshot of some posts:
Thank you for being a great father.....your greatest accomplishment pic.twitter.com/ImQDvZaEXG— Mayihlome Ihlasele (@MTshwete) June 20, 2021
Wishing all the Fathers, who remain, serve, work and support their families a special #FathersDay2021. This is also to the woman who do this role. We must build strong families for the success of the Next generation. Grateful to my father for being a great role model! pic.twitter.com/pjt0u7xs4t— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 20, 2021