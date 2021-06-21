Piggyback, happy smiles and kwaito lessons: How Malema and other famous dads celebrated Father’s Day

When EFF leader Julius Malema is not politicking or sparking debates about defying Covid-19 lockdown regulations, he is a hands-on father.

Case in point? On Sunday, Malema shared a video of himself carrying his son on his back on Father’s Day.

The day is a celebration of fathers and to honour fatherhood, paternal bonds and the role fathers play in society.

In the short clip, Malema can be seen sporting a smile while he rocks his little one on his back.

“Happy Father’s Day, fellow Africans,” Malema captioned the video that garnered more than 95,000 views on Twitter.