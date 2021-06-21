'The government doesn’t care about its people’: Angie Motshekga criticised for ‘back to school’ decision
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is at the receiving end of criticism after she reiterated calls for schools to reopen full-time amid fears about the surge in Covid-19 infections.
Briefing the media at the weekend, the minister said the department was doing all it could to avoid a “academic disaster”. She said Covid-19 infections at schools must be treated on a case-by-case basis and must not be nationalised.
“While there are disruptions at our schools, we remain fairly stable. This week we reported 100 schools were disrupted. We have more than 25,500 schools in the sector, which means 25,400 schools remain stable.
“We are of the view that schools must remain open. In saying so, we are not insensitive to the concerns raised about the rising infections. The position we will be presenting to the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is that Covid-19 cases must be handled on a case-by-case basis and in a differentiated approach,” said the minister.
Motshekga said 582,000 staff at public and private schools would be vaccinated between Wednesday and July 8. General workers in schools and employees at the department of education provincially and nationally will also receive the vaccine.
The minister said though vaccination is not mandatory, it is highly recommended.
She said the department had two months to prepare for the reopening of schools and they were at different stages of readiness to reopen.
Is this a gamble with lives or a good decision? Can the department vaccinate all teachers by July 8?
Here’s what the public had to say:
The ANC government doesn't care about its people. They are not even hiding it. We are the ones who refuse to see it. #angiemotshekga— ARISE. GET UP. (@Thapelotiro) June 19, 2021
What a contradiction statement no. 1.Indoor gatherings strictly 50 people by the president but we have more than 50 learners in the classrooms no.2 keep social distancing where in a classroom?? Va tlanga hi hina vanhu lava come 26 July disaster #angiemotshekga— Yv Vovo (@YvonneVovo4) June 19, 2021
Teachers won't be able to go to work immediately after taken vaccine.The vaccine requires time to work in the body and everyone respond differently,some get sick, others dizziness.schools were supposed to close until vaccination process for teachers is complete #angiemotshekga— Madisha David .. #END GENDER BASED VIOLENCE #GBV (@dmadishayah) June 19, 2021
#angiemotshekga— YT: Sonwabile Mhlongo (@Snwapz1) June 19, 2021
Hai guys it's time for uMam Angie Motshekga to retire who else agrees? Like this tweet if you agree pic.twitter.com/wI7iP6yWyg
So teachers get vaccinated, children continue to got school, infect each other and those at their respective homes, people die but it's okay because the teachers will be vaccinated 🤷🏻♀️.. Summary of what Angie said #angiemotshekga— Kay (@KayManale) June 19, 2021
I am from hospital now after my child school friend got results that she is positive, now we waiting for my daughter she is coughing very bad, but again if she needs to isolated and I am negative and employer doesn't give me leave what m I going to do... #angiemotshekga pic.twitter.com/t9BOOSdlPg— daddy R (@rabu2p) June 19, 2021
#angiemotshekga is not fit to be a minister let alone the minister of the most important phase in child development, the foundation phase. Why is she the minister in charge of the future of this country?— Thuso van Zyl (@Thuso1Africa) June 20, 2021