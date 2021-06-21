The name 'Smuts Hall' is no more, decides UCT council

The University of Cape Town’s oldest men’s residence will no longer be known as Smuts Hall after the university council decided to implement a name change.

Effective from Saturday, Smuts Hall was renamed to Upper Campus Residence, as a place holder name until a new name is decided upon.

This is the second name change in the residence’s 93-year history. After it was built in 1928 it was known as Men’s Residence.

According to UCT’s website, in 1950 the residence was renamed after Jan Smuts, prime minister of the Union of South Africa between 1919 and 1924 and again between 1939 and 1948, when his United Party lost power to the Afrikaner nationalist Herenigde Nasionale Party.

Smuts was also the UCT vice-chancellor from 1936 until his death in 1950.

Smuts’ legacy is controversial, as his government oversaw British colonialism in SA and segregation laws referred to by some historians as “small apartheid” to distinguish it from the official apartheid policy introduced by the National Party.