Covid-19: Gauteng is facing ‘mass casualty situation’, says Netcare CEO

Gauteng is bearing the brunt of the increase in Covid-19 cases and right across the board there is an urgent demand for high care beds, Netcare Group CEO Dr Richard Friedland says.

During an interview on the Money Show with Bruce Whitfield on 702 on Monday, Friedland said the situation is Gauteng was “extremely tough”.

Friedland told the station that the thousands of Covid-19 cases in Gauteng indicated that without “a level 5 lockdown, we may not see the end of the surge for some time to come”.

“If government isn’t going to lock down the Gauteng province, we have to self-regulate ourselves.

“We are dealing virtually with something that I would classify as a mass casualty situation. We are dealing with a mass casualty situation on an ongoing basis across Gauteng since last week.

“We are 30% higher than we were in the second wave and there is no evidence that we are peaking yet,” he said.