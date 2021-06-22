COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cake in the face: birthdays push up Covid risk by 30%
June 22 2021 - 06:20
China reports 25 new Covid-19 cases vs 17 the day before
China reported 25 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the mainland for June 21, up from 17 infections a day earlier, the health authority said on Tuesday.
Of the new cases, two were local infections in southern Guangdong province, while the rest were imported cases, the National Health Commission said.
The number of new asymptomatic infections rose to 27 from 19 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China reached 91,629 by the end of June 21, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.
June 22 2021 - 06:15
India reports 42,640 new Covid-19 cases, 1,167 deaths
India reported on Tuesday 42,640 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.
The South Asian country's total Covid-19 case load now stands at 29.98 million, while total fatalities are at 389,302, the data showed. India's coronavirus-related deaths rose by 1,167 overnight.
June 22 2021 - 06:10
Cake in the face: birthdays push up Covid risk by 30%
When people celebrate their birthdays without practising Covid precautions, coronavirus celebrates its own propagation.
Households with recent birthdays were 30% more likely to have a Covid-19 infection, compared to those with no birthdays, a new study by Harvard Medical School, in the US, found.
“These gatherings are an important part of the social fabric that holds together families and society as a whole. However, as we show, in high-risk areas, they can also expose households to Covid-19 infections,” said the senior author Prof Anupam Jena, a public health policy specialist at Harvard.
June 22 2021 - 06:00
EDITORIAL | Schools should be closed in the hardest-hit Covid-19 areas
To keep schools open or not to keep schools open: that is the question. Not even Shakespeare, who penned the famous “to be, or not to be”, would have had a simple answer.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday announced SA would go with the former option. Is it the right decision to do so during the worst Covid-19 wave to hit our shores? It is a complex matter with many factors to consider before coming to a conclusion.
There are two main reasons Motshekga seems to believe it is the right move. Out of more than 25,500 schools, only about 100 have experienced a worrying number of infections. “Let’s handle the matter case by case,” she said. In light of the loss of education children have suffered since March 2020, “people shouldn’t expect us to shut down the system”.
Many pupils are busy with midyear assessments and it would be disruptive to halt that. The second point revolves around teacher vaccinations starting this week, offering some hope of protection for our educators. Motshekga said more than 580,000 staff at public and private schools would be vaccinated between Wednesday and July 8.
A total of 36,858 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 9,160 new cases, which represents a 24.9% positivity rate. A further 93 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 58,795 to date.