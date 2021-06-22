South Africa

Eastern Cape graveyards being targeted by criminals

22 June 2021 - 07:29
Several robberies have been carried out on Eastern Cape graveyards.
Several robberies have been carried out on Eastern Cape graveyards.
Image: 123rf/John Williams

Eastern Cape graveyards are not always a place of peace and rest.

Provincial police this week warned that criminals were using cemeteries to find their next victims.

“This warning comes as there has been a notable increase in robberies at the Forest Hills cemetery in Humewood,” said Col Priscila Naidu.

“Since April, at least five robberies have occurred at the cemetery. The robbers threaten the victims with knives and rob them of their personal belongings. In some cases, they request the vehicle keys and then steal whatever is in the vehicle. The robberies occur at any time during the day. The suspects are usually in a group of between four and eight,” Naidu added.

Police have warned mourners to never go to grave sites alone.

“The area is quiet and the robbers lie in wait for their victims. There is also a thoroughfare through the cemetery which is often used by pedestrians and joggers. Visitors are also advised not to wear expensive jewellery and carry valuable items on their visits. If suspicious people are seen approaching you while at a gravesite, try to make a hasty retreat or attract attention of other people if they are around,” Naidu added.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Durban environmentalist wins nod to fight logistics company to preserve sacred cemetery

An environmentalist employed by the eThekwini municipality has secured a small but important victory in his legal battle to rehabilitate an old ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Durban grave diggers prepare burial sites for Covid-19 victims

A video of grave diggers preparing seven burial sites at a Durban Muslim cemetery for people who lost their lives as a result of Covid-19 is a grim ...
News
5 months ago

R5m for land for the dearly departed

Investors usually buy vacant land to develop housing or office space - but yesterday a private buyer bought land for almost R5-million to benefit the ...
News
3 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  2. Doctor fired for forging prescriptions after Clicks pharmacist blows whistle South Africa
  3. Zulu royals split on a new king News
  4. Driveway to heaven hits Cape Town cul-de-sac News
  5. Police make more arrests in case involving R400m worth of drugs found in boat ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...