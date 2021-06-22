South Africa

EMPD officer gunned down during shoot-out with 'illegal miners'

22 June 2021 - 10:10 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
An EMPD officer was gunned down on Tuesday morning during a shoot-out with "illegal miners" in Germiston. Stock photo.
An EMPD officer was gunned down on Tuesday morning during a shoot-out with "illegal miners" in Germiston. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

An Ekurhuleni metro police officer has been shot dead in a shoot-out with “illegal miners” in Germiston, police confirmed.

The incident happened in Primrose on Tuesday morning between 6am and 6.30am after officers received information about illegal mining in the area.

EMPD spokesperson Chief Supt Kelebogile Thepa said when the officer and his colleagues arrived at the scene, the miners allegedly opened fire on them.

"[At that point] everyone took cover [and the officer] was shot while also taking cover,” she said. 

Thepa confirmed that three suspects were arrested — one of whom was found to have a firearm.

She added that the three faced illegal mining and murder charges. 

— This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN traffic cop on N2 speeding duty killed by suspected drunk driver

A KwaZulu-Natal traffic cop was killed by a suspected drunk driver while on duty in the northern parts of the province on Saturday.
News
2 days ago

Policeman killed, students abducted in attack on Nigerian school

Gunmen killed a police officer and abducted five teachers and an unknown number of students on Thursday from a school in the northwestern Nigerian ...
News
4 days ago

High-ranking cop shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal

An acting station commander at Ndwedwe police station in Durban has been shot dead.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  2. Doctor fired for forging prescriptions after Clicks pharmacist blows whistle South Africa
  3. Zulu royals split on a new king News
  4. Driveway to heaven hits Cape Town cul-de-sac News
  5. Police make more arrests in case involving R400m worth of drugs found in boat ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...