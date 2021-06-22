Laughter 'keeps us in love’: Mmusi Maimane and wife Natalie on married life

“Laughter is one of the major keys that keeps us in love with each other.”

There are the words of One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane’s wife, Natalie.

The couple recently opened up about their marriage and how they have coped with the ups and downs of having public lives.

In an interview on Chim’s Talk Africa, Mmusi and Natalie gave social media users a glimpse into their lives outside politics, sharing some of their secrets for a happy marriage.

Mmusi said one of the keys is laughter and “fighting to stay in”.

“We laugh,” he said.

“I think it sounds simplistic, but I wish someone had told me that earlier on because sometimes we take everything seriously. Laughing means we have a point of connection.”

Natalie said she blocks the outside noise about her husband and keeps what she reads about him online and in newspapers at a minimum.

She said leaving Twitter was one of the “practical things” she has done for her “head space”.

“It was overwhelming for me at times. To remain healthy in my head space, I had to come off Twitter,” she said.