South Africa

Limpopo cop charged after nephew shoots himself with police firearm

22 June 2021 - 17:59 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
A police officer faces charges after his nephew shot himself with his service pistol. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

A police officer attached to the Limpopo Hawks office is in hot water after his nephew allegedly shot himself in the head with the officer’s service gun. 

The incident happened on Monday afternoon in Shayandima, Thohoyandou.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the 13-year-old boy allegedly came across the gun after his uncle left it lying unattended in a room. 

The child allegedly “accessed his uncle’s firearm and shot himself in the head”, Mojapelo told TimesLIVE. 

“He died instantly. It is not clear at this stage whether the child accidentally shot himself or took his own life. An inquest has been opened and investigations continue.” 

The warrant officer, 43, faces a charge of negligent keeping of a firearm in contravention of the Firearms Control Act. He will also face an investigation into his fitness to possess a firearm.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said a firearm “may not be kept anywhere except in a locked safe or carried in a holster worn by or attached to the person of the holder when it is not in use”.

“The member will be dealt with accordingly,” she said. 

TimesLIVE

