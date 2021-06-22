South Africa

Pastor arrested for alleged rape of his child's caregiver

Suspect to appear in court in Bloemfontein on Wednesday

22 June 2021 - 08:23 By TimesLIVE
A pastor in the Free State has been arrested for rape, human trafficking and possession of a stolen vehicle. Stock image.
A pastor in the Free State has been arrested for rape, human trafficking and possession of a stolen vehicle. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A Free State pastor has been arrested on charges of rape, human trafficking and for being in possession of a stolen car.

The 54-year-old suspect stands accused of attacking a woman he had hired to care for his four-year-old child and to help with domestic work at his residence in Bloemspruit. 

Hawks spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo said the suspect pretended he needed the woman to stay overnight because he had to attend a church service in Thaba Nchu on Friday night.

“However the suspect allegedly remained in the house that night and forced himself on the victim, repeatedly raping her throughout Friday and Saturday nights. Her alleged plea to be released to go home was refused.

“The victim managed to get hold of the suspect’s cellphone on Sunday, and immediately called the SA Police Service (SAPS) toll free 10111, seeking assistance. She later escaped with the cellphone and the son of the suspect.”

When he was arrested, police recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen at the Park Road Police station in Bloemfontein.

He is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Wednesday, on charges of rape, trafficking a person and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

KZN pastor sentenced to 20 years for rape

A 40-year-old pastor from northern KwaZulu-Natal has been sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment after being found guilty on two counts of rape.
News
2 months ago

Limpopo pastor gets third life sentence for raping minor congregants

James Devine Thubakgale ran the Devine Deliverance Church in Seshego like a cult, presenting himself to followers as part of the “holy trinity”.
News
2 months ago

Gun-wielding charismatic pastor convicted of rape and robbery

A pastor who threatened a hitchhiker at gunpoint has been convicted of rape and robbery in the Witbank regional court in Mpumalanga.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  2. Doctor fired for forging prescriptions after Clicks pharmacist blows whistle South Africa
  3. Zulu royals split on a new king News
  4. Driveway to heaven hits Cape Town cul-de-sac News
  5. Police make more arrests in case involving R400m worth of drugs found in boat ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...