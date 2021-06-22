Pastor arrested for alleged rape of his child's caregiver

A Free State pastor has been arrested on charges of rape, human trafficking and for being in possession of a stolen car.

The 54-year-old suspect stands accused of attacking a woman he had hired to care for his four-year-old child and to help with domestic work at his residence in Bloemspruit.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo said the suspect pretended he needed the woman to stay overnight because he had to attend a church service in Thaba Nchu on Friday night.

“However the suspect allegedly remained in the house that night and forced himself on the victim, repeatedly raping her throughout Friday and Saturday nights. Her alleged plea to be released to go home was refused.

“The victim managed to get hold of the suspect’s cellphone on Sunday, and immediately called the SA Police Service (SAPS) toll free 10111, seeking assistance. She later escaped with the cellphone and the son of the suspect.”

When he was arrested, police recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen at the Park Road Police station in Bloemfontein.

He is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Wednesday, on charges of rape, trafficking a person and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

TimesLIVE