POLL | Should Gauteng be under a stricter lockdown?

Chairperson of the Gauteng premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19, Dr Mary Kawonga, told TimesLIVE the committee meets weekly but this Tuesday’s meeting would address possible stricter lockdown regulations.

“My opinion is that timing is really important, it is something to be discussed. I don’t want to go into details but if further restrictions are put in too late they will not have an impact,” said Kawonga.

Gauteng premier David Makhura said he was open to implementing a stricter lockdown in the province, saying “the house is on fire”.

Makhura was welcoming the 60 military health personnel who were deployed to help healthcare professionals in the province cope with the surge in Covid-19 cases.