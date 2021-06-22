South Africa

SA records nearly 300 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

The NICD said on Tuesday that there were 297 deaths and more than 11,000 new Covid-19 infections reported in the past 24 hours.

22 June 2021 - 19:45 By TimesLIVE
Nearly 300 new Covid-19 related deaths and more than 11,000 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said.
Nearly 300 new Covid-19 related deaths and more than 11,000 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said.
Image: File

Nearly 300 new Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Tuesday.

The 297 fatalities in the past 24 hours is the highest daily number of fatalities recorded since March 19, when there were 311 deaths recorded.

This means that there have now been 59,092 known deaths linked to the pandemic since its outbreak in the country in March last year.

The NICD also said on Tuesday that there were 11,093 new Covid-19 cases identified in the past 24 hours, at a positivity rate of 23.7%. Most of these cases were in Gauteng (7,471 cases, or 67% of the total), followed by the Western Cape (847 cases, or 8% of the total).

A graph provided by the NICD shows that the North West and KwaZulu-Natal recorded more than 500 cases in the past 24 hours.

Statistics released by the NICD on Tuesday showed that the burden of the coronavirus third wave continued to fall on Gauteng the hardest.
Statistics released by the NICD on Tuesday showed that the burden of the coronavirus third wave continued to fall on Gauteng the hardest.
Image: NICD

There were also 575 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are now 10,114 people now being treated in private or public facilities.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Dual-antibody drugs effective against Covid-19 variants in animal study

Reuters reports Covid-19 therapies made from a cocktail of two types of antibodies were effective against a wide range of variants of the coronavirus ...
Lifestyle
10 hours ago

AG paints grim picture of how towns mismanaged Covid-19 cash

An Eastern Cape municipality bought its mayor a car using Covid-19 funds that were meant for the emergency procurement of water and sanitation ...
Politics
4 hours ago

US to share millions of Covid-19 shots with Latam, Africa, Asia

The White House on Monday laid out a plan to share 55 million US Covid-19 vaccine doses globally, with roughly 75% of the doses allocated to Latin ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  2. Doctor fired for forging prescriptions after Clicks pharmacist blows whistle South Africa
  3. Driveway to heaven hits Cape Town cul-de-sac News
  4. 'The government doesn’t care about its people’: Angie Motshekga criticised for ... South Africa
  5. Zulu royals split on a new king News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...