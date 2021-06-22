SA records nearly 300 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours
The NICD said on Tuesday that there were 297 deaths and more than 11,000 new Covid-19 infections reported in the past 24 hours.
Nearly 300 new Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Tuesday.
The 297 fatalities in the past 24 hours is the highest daily number of fatalities recorded since March 19, when there were 311 deaths recorded.
This means that there have now been 59,092 known deaths linked to the pandemic since its outbreak in the country in March last year.
The NICD also said on Tuesday that there were 11,093 new Covid-19 cases identified in the past 24 hours, at a positivity rate of 23.7%. Most of these cases were in Gauteng (7,471 cases, or 67% of the total), followed by the Western Cape (847 cases, or 8% of the total).
A graph provided by the NICD shows that the North West and KwaZulu-Natal recorded more than 500 cases in the past 24 hours.
There were also 575 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are now 10,114 people now being treated in private or public facilities.
TimesLIVE