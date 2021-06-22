‘The vaccination programme can only succeed if schools are open’- Basic education on calls to shut schools

Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga has responded to calls for schools to be closed due to an increase in Covid-19 cases, saying the demands are “irresponsible”.

Organisations and political parties, including the EFF and the Educators Union of SA, have over the past few weeks called for the department to put teacher’s lives first by shutting down schools.

Speaking on 702 on Monday, Mhlanga said the department cannot afford to lose another school year.

“That is an irresponsible call. Last year they said close schools, but when we opened schools parents took their children to classes.

“It is a call by a few people. It is always minority groups that makes calls for schools to be closed,” said Mhlanga.

He said the people who are calling for schools to be closed were the same people who don’t offer the department ideas when schools are open.