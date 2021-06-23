Cape Town baboon monitors get their paintball guns back

The use of paintball guns to keep baboons out of residential areas of Cape Town can resume, CapeNature and the Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said on Wednesday.

The national SPCA withdrew its support for baboon monitors' use of paintball guns in May after a juvenile animal was found dead in a Simon's Town garden after being shot with a pellet gun.

The City of Cape Town said it was worried about the ban, because its monitors had found paintball guns were the most effective way of protecting residents from baboons and safeguarding the primates from the dangers they face in urban areas.

In a statement on Wednesday, CapeNature and the Cape SPCA said the paintball ban had led to a steep increase in the baboon visits to urban areas.

“Given the lack of an immediately available effective alternative and the significant negative consequences for baboons and members of the public resulting from increasing habituation of baboons in urban areas, the authorities agreed that the humane use of paintball markers should be reinstated in the interim, and under a revised paintball marker standard operating procedure,” they said.