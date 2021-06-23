COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Brazil reports 87,822 new coronavirus cases, 2,131 deaths

June 23 2021 - 10:28

From game-changer to backup: J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine struggles in Europe

At the height of Europe’s vaccine supply crisis in March, Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) single-dose Covid-19 vaccine was touted as a game-changer. However, two months into its rollout, the shot has the lowest uptake of all four approved vaccines.

Supply problems, safety concerns, improved deliveries of rival vaccines and countries’ inoculation strategies have all played a part in holding back usage.

Despite the shot’s clear logistical advantage of not requiring a booster, the EU has only administered about half of the delivered doses. This is an uptake rate much lower than any rival Covid-19 vaccine, including AstraZeneca’s, which has also been dogged by supply and safety issues.