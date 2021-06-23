COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Brazil reports 87,822 new coronavirus cases, 2,131 deaths
June 23 2021 - 10:28
From game-changer to backup: J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine struggles in Europe
At the height of Europe’s vaccine supply crisis in March, Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) single-dose Covid-19 vaccine was touted as a game-changer. However, two months into its rollout, the shot has the lowest uptake of all four approved vaccines.
Supply problems, safety concerns, improved deliveries of rival vaccines and countries’ inoculation strategies have all played a part in holding back usage.
Despite the shot’s clear logistical advantage of not requiring a booster, the EU has only administered about half of the delivered doses. This is an uptake rate much lower than any rival Covid-19 vaccine, including AstraZeneca’s, which has also been dogged by supply and safety issues.
June 23 2021 - 10:00
Discovery Health CEO suggests Gauteng 'circuit-breaker' or 'short lockdown' to curb Covid-19 spike
As Gauteng battles with a surge in Covid-19 cases, Discovery Health says the province needs a “circuit-breaker” or “short-term lockdown” to try to change the trajectory of infections .
Over the last few weeks, concerns about the daily infections in Gauteng have intensified, resulting in 60 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) health personnel being deployed to help healthcare professionals in the province. They will be rotated to assist where the need is greatest.
Speaking on CapeTalk, Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach said there were higher peaks in Gauteng of new infections than there have been in any of the previous waves.
June 23 2021 - 09:00
Level 5 lockdown on the cards for Gauteng? Malema claims that is Ramaphosa’s plan
EFF leader Julius Malema has claimed President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering imposing a hard lockdown in Gauteng to deal with the surge in Covid-19 cases.
Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday, Malema said: “The man is looking at taking us back to level 5 for 21 days. That is what he is considering. [David] Makhura has no power to take the province anywhere in terms of regulations. It is the president himself.
“He wants to lock us up again for 21 days in level 5. We’re not going back there,” said Malema.
June 23 2021 - 08:00
‘There are no vaccines, people are dying’ — Mbalula gets dragged after sharing third wave advice
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s plea for vigilance amid rising Covid-19 infections was met with calls for a speedy vaccine rollout as scores fear for their lives.
SA is seeing a surge in Covid-19 infections as it battles its third wave.
Mbalula took to Twitter on Tuesday to urge South Africans to wear masks and hand sanitise to prevent the spread of infections.
June 23 2021 - 07:55
Pandemic is rolling back democracy gains in Africa, says Mo Ibrahim
The coronavirus pandemic exacerbated a deterioration in democracy in Africa and the continent may require a fresh crop of statesmen to boost participation, philanthropist Mohammed Ibrahim said.
The Ibrahim Index of African Governance, a gauge popular with investors seeking opportunities in the continent, has shown some improvement over the past 10 to 15 years, Ibrahim said in an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday. However, measures of democracy and participation have either stagnated or declined, he said.
“On the balance, things deteriorated,” Ibrahim said.
June 23 2021 - 06:05
Brazil reports 87,822 new coronavirus cases, 2,131 deaths
Brazil recorded 87,822 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,131 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
Brazil has registered more than 18 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 504,717, according to ministry data.
-REUTERS
June 23 2021 - 06:00
NPO workers running on empty as Covid-19 batters their mental health
While non-profit organisations have been working tirelessly during the Covid-19 pandemic to provide support, emergency relief and life-saving resources to struggling South Africans, the mental health of their workers has taken a battering.
A survey conducted among 200 NPOs between October 2020 and March this year by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) and Tshikululu Social Investments to assess the affect of the pandemic on their wellbeing, found alarming rates of psychological distress and risk for mental illness.
“While NPO workers continue to provide crucial services for those deeply affected by Covid-19, they are still having to maintain their own needs — all within a context of limited resources, sustained exposure to social suffering, and novel pandemic conditions,” said Sadag.