Discovery Health CEO suggests Gauteng 'circuit-breaker' or 'short lockdown' to curb Covid-19 spike

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the surge in Gauteng was an indication that increased measures have to be put in place.

Speaking during a visit to Cape Town, as reported by Amanda Khoza for TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa said he was “deeply worried”.

“We are seeing infection rates that seem to be much higher than what we have seen before and premier David Makhura is dealing with this challenge. Acting minister of health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is also involved and we are very grateful to have a soldier corps who are able to go in to assist,” said Ramaphosa.

“The deployment of more medical personnel is obviously one of the things we need and more hospital beds. They are opening up as many hospital beds as they possibly can. There is also a challenge around oxygen availability and ventilators.”

Gauteng's premier David Makhura said he was open “to exploring” putting the province under stricter lockdown if needed.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking if the province should be placed under a stricter lockdown.

Fifty-seven percent of readers said this must be done to protect lives.

It was too late to implement stricter restrictions, said 24%, while 19% of respondents said they were tired of lockdown levels.