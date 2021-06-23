South Africa

Former police colonel fined for travel claims fraud

23 June 2021 - 08:50 By TimesLIVE
A former police colonel was fined R30,000 for submitting fraudulent travel claims. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A Northern Cape detective who lodged R47,000 in fraudulent travel claims has lost his job and earned a criminal record.

Avril Wentzel, 57, a former colonel, pleaded guilty in the Kimberley regional court this week to 19 counts of fraud committed in 2014 which culminated in his conviction, the Hawks said.

He was fined R30,000. A suspended sentence of five years imprisonment was also served on him on condition he is not found guilty of fraud in the next five years.

Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya welcomed the conviction and sentence.

“I would like to commend the team that conducted this investigation without fear, favour or prejudice.

“It is unfortunate that a senior official who is a commissioned officer has succumbed to the temptation of looting the public purse.

“May the honest serving members appreciate that crime does not pay and that those who betray their oath of office by committing crime will never go unpunished,” said Lebeya.

