Gauteng health system ‘heading for catastrophe’

Some of the urgency and accountability regarding the reopening of the hospital appears to be getting lost in the bureaucratic knot that makes up the hospital’s management. While the City of Johannesburg is responsible for issuing the occupational health and safety certificates needed to reopen Charlotte Maxeke, the provincial department of infrastructure development and property management owns the hospital and the department of health employs the staff who keep it running.

The city issued non-compliance reports in May relating to fire equipment, signage, detection and alarm, along with smoke control, water pressure and emergency lighting. To date, the hospital has not been issued with the requisite fire certificate and other occupational health and safety certification.

The city’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said the municipality met representatives of the department of infrastructure development and property management on June 11 and “awaits signed documentation from the engineers of the department to consider [and] inspect the facility, and [then] issue occupational health and safety certificates”.

The infrastructure development and property management department is not in possession of an up-to-date floor plan for the hospital, which is one of the reasons for the delay in issuing the fire certificate. The installation of fire doors is another.

Bongiwe Gambu, spokesperson for Tasneem Motara, head of the department, said a reduction in local manufacturing capacity because of the Covid-19 pandemic is part of the reason it is taking so long to acquire and install the doors.

Gambu said the department had acquired assistance from the Solidarity Fund to help speed the procurement of fire doors and other equipment, products and systems with longer delivery times.