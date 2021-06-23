NPO workers running on empty as Covid-19 batters their mental health

While non-profit organisations have been working tirelessly during the Covid-19 pandemic to provide support, emergency relief and life-saving resources to struggling South Africans, the mental health of their workers has taken a battering.

A survey conducted among 200 NPOs between October 2020 and March this year by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) and Tshikululu Social Investments to assess the affect of the pandemic on their wellbeing, found alarming rates of psychological distress and risk for mental illness.

“While NPO workers continue to provide crucial services for those deeply affected by Covid-19, they are still having to maintain their own needs — all within a context of limited resources, sustained exposure to social suffering, and novel pandemic conditions,” said Sadag.

The survey found that two-thirds of NPO professionals exhibited moderate to severe psychological morbidity, with two-thirds also facing an elevated risk of developing a psychiatric disorder.

More than a third of all NPO professionals were found to be exhibiting a high likelihood of having a severe psychiatric disorder by the time the survey was completed.