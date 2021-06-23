South Africa

Over-50s next in line for Covid-19 vaccines, says deputy health minister

SA expecting 1.5-million doses

23 June 2021 - 12:40
Deputy health minister Dr Joe Phaahla said SA is expecting 1.5-million Covid-19 vaccine doses over the next 10 days. File image.
Deputy health minister Dr Joe Phaahla said SA is expecting 1.5-million Covid-19 vaccine doses over the next 10 days. File image.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Deputy health minister Joe Phaahla said on Wednesday SA is gearing up to vaccinate people in the 50 to 59 age group.

“We are quite advanced with those over the age of 60,” he said, “though we still urge people who have grannies and uncles who are over the age of 60 who are not yet registered to please assist them to get registered.”

“We want to move to the next cohort which will be over 50 and then over 40,” he said.

Phaahla was speaking at the Rabasotho community centre in Thembisa where scores of teachers and school support staff were queuing to receive their vaccines. This group was receiving the single dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine.

He said there were 300,000 J&J vaccines available. Another 700,000 vaccines were scheduled to arrive in the next few days, which would be followed by a consignment of 500,000.

“In the next 10 days we will have received 1.5-million doses. There will be no shortage to ensure the full complement of the education sector is covered,” he said.

The vaccination of teachers is scheduled to be concluded by July 8.

According to data from the health department, the total number of people who have registered on government’s vaccine portal is 3,687,439. The number of those who have been vaccinated with the J&J and Pfizer jabs is 2,229,242.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Teachers line up for Covid-19 vaccine protection as jabs roll out to school staff

Excitement, relief and some uncertainty. These were the mixed emotions shared by some education department staff who arrived at the Rabasotho ...
News
4 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Those perpetuating vaccine hesitancy are putting lives at risk

As people who are looked up to, teachers and medical professionals have a duty to encourage vaccinations
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

Are you 40 and over? Acting health minister wants you to register soon for the Covid-19 vaccine

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says the government is looking at opening the Covid-19 vaccine registration portal for people aged ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'The government doesn’t care about its people’: Angie Motshekga criticised for ... South Africa
  2. Driveway to heaven hits Cape Town cul-de-sac News
  3. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  4. 'Billionaires are disappointed': Mzansi weighs in on KZN 'diamonds' South Africa
  5. Piggyback, happy smiles and kwaito lessons: How Malema and other famous dads ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...