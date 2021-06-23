Over-50s next in line for Covid-19 vaccines, says deputy health minister

Deputy health minister Joe Phaahla said on Wednesday SA is gearing up to vaccinate people in the 50 to 59 age group.

“We are quite advanced with those over the age of 60,” he said, “though we still urge people who have grannies and uncles who are over the age of 60 who are not yet registered to please assist them to get registered.”

“We want to move to the next cohort which will be over 50 and then over 40,” he said.

Phaahla was speaking at the Rabasotho community centre in Thembisa where scores of teachers and school support staff were queuing to receive their vaccines. This group was receiving the single dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine.