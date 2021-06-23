Police arrest more than 100 Chatsworth residents for flouting Covid-19 regulations

More than 100 residents in Chatsworth, south of Durban, have been arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act. Among their alleged crimes was the failure to wear a mask.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the arrests by Chatsworth police have taken place over the past week.

Chatsworth was previously identified by the provincial government as a Covid-19 hotspot.

“Other related charges were for people failing to confine themselves to their residences, drinking in public and illegal dealing in liquor,” she said.

“Police will continue to intensify operations in the precinct to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“The responsibility rests upon every citizen to contain the spread of the virus.”

The community is urged to report non-compliance in terms of the Disaster Management Act to their nearest police station, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

