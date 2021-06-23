South Africa

Police arrest more than 100 Chatsworth residents for flouting Covid-19 regulations

23 June 2021 - 09:27
More than 100 Chatsworth residents have been arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act. File photo.
More than 100 Chatsworth residents have been arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act. File photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

More than 100 residents in Chatsworth, south of Durban, have been arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act. Among their alleged crimes was the failure to wear a mask.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the arrests by Chatsworth police have taken place over the past week.

Chatsworth was previously identified by the provincial government as a Covid-19 hotspot.

“Other related charges were for people failing to confine themselves to their residences, drinking in public and illegal dealing in liquor,” she said.

“Police will continue to intensify operations in the precinct to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“The responsibility rests upon every citizen to contain the spread of the virus.”

The community is urged to report non-compliance in terms of the Disaster Management Act to their nearest police station, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

New bill seeks to limit Dlamini-Zuma’s power on the state of disaster

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's powers to extend the state of disaster could be cut should a new bill being discussed in parliament be passed ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Gauteng police arrest more than 1,000 suspects at the weekend

Gauteng police have arrested more than 1,000 people for offences including driving under the influence of alcohol.
News
4 weeks ago

Covid-19 lockdowns gave SA a 'temporary' reprieve from crime — but we're back up where we started: Crime experts

“We saw a huge dip in a number of crimes under levels five and four. But then they started shooting up again as soon as the levels opened up,” said ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'The government doesn’t care about its people’: Angie Motshekga criticised for ... South Africa
  2. Driveway to heaven hits Cape Town cul-de-sac News
  3. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  4. Piggyback, happy smiles and kwaito lessons: How Malema and other famous dads ... South Africa
  5. 'Billionaires are disappointed': Mzansi weighs in on KZN 'diamonds' South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...