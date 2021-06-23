South Africa

POLL | Who would you suspect stole your iPad?

23 June 2021 - 12:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa trended on social media after his iPad went 'missing'. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Trust within a circle of family and friends has been at the centre of conversations on social media after President Cyril Ramaphosa's iPad “disappeared” before a briefing this week.

The incident took place on Tuesday, while Ramaphosa was in Cape Town for the establishment of the Transnet National Ports Authority as an independent subsidiary of Transnet. 

On social media, many assumed the iPad been stolen, while others found the situation funny. 

In a now-viral video clip, Ramaphosa can be heard saying someone “stole” his iPad.

“I'm waiting for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad. Somebody decided that they want to dispossess me of my iPad, so I want that,” Ramaphosa said.

“I had my iPad. Do you know where they took my iPad to? This is the problem of always handing out your gadgets to other people. It's always best that I keep all these things with me all the time. I had my iPad, I had it in my hand. It's gone. I lost it, it seems.”

After iPad topped the trending list on Twitter, the presidency said Ramaphosa was making a “lighthearted point” about it being “stolen”.

“There was no question of the iPad being missing or stolen. The president was making a lighthearted point while waiting for the iPad to be brought to him — which it was before he began his remarks to media,” it said.

