South Africa

SANDF will not tolerate criminality in its ranks, minister says

23 June 2021 - 14:18
The six arrested soldiers are alleged to have been involved in various border-crime activities involving syndicates operating along the Beitbridge border crossing and Limpopo River.
Image: Dmitry Kalinovsky/123rf.com

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says the SANDF will not tolerate any criminality in its ranks.

She was commenting after the arrest of six soldiers who allegedly helped crime syndicates operating along the Beitbridge border crossing and Limpopo River.

The soldiers were arrested on Monday after an investigation by a joint team from the Hawks and Crime Intelligence. SANDF law enforcement officials formed part of the sting operation to arrest the suspects.   

“There is no place for criminal elements in the SANDF and those allegedly involved in criminal activities will face the full might of the law without exceptions,” said a statement issued by the military.

“The minister wishes to remind and warn both civilian and uniformed members of the SANDF that ill-discipline and criminality in the military community will not be tolerated and those whose behaviour goes against the ethos of the defence force will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country, regardless of the level or position in the SANDF.”

TimesLIVE

