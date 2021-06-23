‘There are no vaccines, people are dying’ — Mbalula gets dragged after sharing third wave advice

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s plea for vigilance amid rising Covid-19 infections was met with calls for a speedy vaccine rollout as scores fear for their lives.

SA is seeing a surge in Covid-19 infections as it battles its third wave.

Mbalula took to Twitter on Tuesday to urge South Africans to wear masks and hand sanitise to prevent the spread of infections.

He shared a video of a singer raising awareness about Covid-19.