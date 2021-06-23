Vaccines for teachers: How free Uber rides for teachers work and four things you need to know about the rollout

Who qualifies for the jab ?

At the weekend basic education minister Angie Motshekga said 582,000 people will be vaccinated over the following weeks.

She said the vaccination programme will include staff who transport children to and from schools, staff who support the school-feeding scheme, those who do remote learning programmes (TV and radio), staff of teacher unions and contracted staff who provide security, cleaning and other functions at schools.

Are staff forced to get vaccinated?

Motshekga said vaccination was voluntary but “highly recommended so everybody can be protected”.

“For the next two weeks, we make the clarion call to our school communities to drop all and vaccinate. For us to successfully complete this programme, we will need to keep schools open,” she said.

Once vaccinated, can I stop wearing a mask?

No, vaccinating does not mean you can stop adhering to the non-pharmaceutical health and safety protocols.

Motshekga said scientists told the department vaccines do not provide 100% protection against the coronavirus but they are very important in the fight against Covid-19.

“We therefore need to continue to strictly adhere to the non-pharmaceutical measures to curb the spread of the virus,” she said.

Will schools remain open?

According to Motshekga, schools will remain open and the decision was made based on advice from the medical fraternity and public-health experts.

She said school closures would be dealt with on a school-by-school basis.

“We believe schools must remain open and in saying so we are not insensitive to the concerns raised about the rising infections. The position is that we continue to handle Covid-19 cases according to the differentiated strategy, on a province-by-province, school-by-school basis,” said Motshekga.