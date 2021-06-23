South Africa

WATCH | Metro police probe cops accused of harassing street vendor

23 June 2021 - 07:00 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
JMPD is investigating a series of video clips showing officers apparently harassing a street vendor and confiscating her stock. File photo.
JMPD is investigating a series of video clips showing officers apparently harassing a street vendor and confiscating her stock. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

Johannesburg metro police have confirmed an investigation into video clips showing two of its officers “harassing” and “abusing” a street vendor this past Sunday.

The clips, making the rounds on social media, show two officers seemingly confiscating stock from the vendor despite the woman's tearful pleas.

The footage also shows community members questioning the officers about their actions and asking that the woman's stock be returned — seemingly to no avail.

The videos were captured by Tony Oliveira de Sousa, who, in a lengthy Facebook post, accused one of the officers of physically abusing the woman after she allegedly failed to pay a bribe to the officers.

So this morning myself and Taylin took a drive to the shops when we saw two police officers man handling a lady who was...

Posted by Tony Oliveira De Sousa on Sunday, June 20, 2021

The two officials apparently demanded the bribe after she failed to produce a vendor's licence.

The incident happened in the Joburg North area. JMPD has confirmed that the matter has been brought to their attention. 

“The matter has been brought forward to the JMPD internal affairs unit and a preliminary investigation has been initiated,” spokesperson Xolani Fihla told TimesLIVE.

While Fihla was unable to provide details on what exactly happened as the matter was under investigation, he confirmed that the officers were on official duty and were “conducting bylaw operations in Region E”.

It also remains unclear whether the woman's stock was returned in the aftermath but Fihla said that the officers remained on duty in the area.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former JMPD officer sentenced for 2015 Bara taxi rank shooting

A former JMPD officer who shot at a fleeing taxi, injuring a woman, has been sentenced to three years' imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, ...
News
8 months ago

Report into JMPD officers at Collins Khosa’s death to be finalised on Tuesday

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department said on Monday it had conducted an investigation into the officers who were at the scene when an Alexandra ...
News
1 year ago

JMPD says it will suspend officers who were at slain Collins Khosa's house

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department has undertaken to immediately start suspension proceedings against officers who were at the home of ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'The government doesn’t care about its people’: Angie Motshekga criticised for ... South Africa
  2. Driveway to heaven hits Cape Town cul-de-sac News
  3. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  4. Piggyback, happy smiles and kwaito lessons: How Malema and other famous dads ... South Africa
  5. 'Billionaires are disappointed': Mzansi weighs in on KZN 'diamonds' South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...