WATCH | Metro police probe cops accused of harassing street vendor

Johannesburg metro police have confirmed an investigation into video clips showing two of its officers “harassing” and “abusing” a street vendor this past Sunday.

The clips, making the rounds on social media, show two officers seemingly confiscating stock from the vendor despite the woman's tearful pleas.

The footage also shows community members questioning the officers about their actions and asking that the woman's stock be returned — seemingly to no avail.

The videos were captured by Tony Oliveira de Sousa, who, in a lengthy Facebook post, accused one of the officers of physically abusing the woman after she allegedly failed to pay a bribe to the officers.