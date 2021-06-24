South Africa

Cash smuggler forfeits R2m to Sars

24 June 2021 - 08:47
A man who failed to declare R2m which was in his luggage has lost the money to the SA Revenue Service.
A man who failed to declare R2m which was in his luggage has lost the money to the SA Revenue Service.
Image: Reuters

A man who tried to smuggle US dollars worth about R2m out of the country has forfeited the money to the SA Revenue Service and earned a criminal record, but escaped jail time.

Muhammad Zakariyya Sheik Aboo was caught with the undeclared money in May 2018, said the National Prosecuting Authority.

“Aboo, 23, was arrested as he tried to board a flight to Dubai from Cape Town International Airport. Customs officials searched his luggage and found American dollars hidden in envelopes in his booked-in luggage,” said NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

“Officials found $156,850 which is equivalent to R1,946,380. He did not have the required permission granted by National Treasury for the amount of money he had,” Ntabazalila added.

He was charged for contravening regulation 3(1)(a) of the Exchange Control Regulations.

Aboo pleaded guilty.

“He was sentenced to six years' imprisonment with four years suspended for five years on condition that the accused is not found guilty of contravention of regulation 3(1)(a) of the Exchange Control Regulations,” Ntabazalila said.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit seized the cash which had since been handed to the SA Revenue Service.

The NPA welcomed the sentence. Ntabazalila said the state prosecutor had argued that the illicit flow of cash had a bad impact on the country’s economy and job creation.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

What will happen to the R9m in US dollars seized from SA student?

Any person with an "interest" in the stash of R9-million in US dollars confiscated from South African student Fayrooz Saleh is entitled to step ...
News
2 years ago

Hawks have their eye on rampant gold smuggling route from Zim through SA

Nearly 40% of gold mined in Matabeleland is believed to be smuggled directly to SA
News
3 weeks ago

Man nabbed at airport with R11m in gold pieces

A 33-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Kempton Park regional court on Monday after being arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' had not given birth nor was pregnant 'in recent times': ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi apologises for his '10 babies' story South Africa
  3. 'The government doesn’t care about its people’: Angie Motshekga criticised for ... South Africa
  4. 'Billionaires are disappointed': Mzansi weighs in on KZN 'diamonds' South Africa
  5. Are you 40 and over? Acting health minister wants you to register soon for the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...