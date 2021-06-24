Confirmed Covid-19 infections may be tip of the iceberg in Gauteng

While 10,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday were alarming, the Gauteng health department on Thursday said the number of people unknowingly carrying the virus was likely much higher.

Presenting the latest figures, the department said on Tuesday alone they had recorded the highest number of tests since the start of the pandemic: 30,000. They had also registered the highest number of positive cases in the province since the pandemic started.

But scores more people, potentially exposed to the virus, may not yet have reached testing centres.

Dr Mary Kawonga, chairperson of the premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19, said it was a difficult time for the province.

“There are many people in the community who are positive who have not been picked up through testing,” she said.