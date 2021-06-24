South Africa

Confirmed Covid-19 infections may be tip of the iceberg in Gauteng

24 June 2021 - 15:52
With 10,000 new confirmed Covid-19 infections in Gauteng in the most recent 24-hour report, health experts believe many more people are carrying the virus. Stock photo.
With 10,000 new confirmed Covid-19 infections in Gauteng in the most recent 24-hour report, health experts believe many more people are carrying the virus. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Yuriy Klochan

While 10,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday were alarming, the Gauteng health department on Thursday said the number of people unknowingly carrying the virus was likely much higher.

Presenting the latest figures, the department said on Tuesday alone they had recorded the highest number of tests since the start of the pandemic: 30,000. They had also registered the highest number of positive cases in the province since the pandemic started. 

But scores more people, potentially exposed to the virus, may not yet have reached testing centres.

Dr Mary Kawonga, chairperson of the premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19, said it was a difficult time for the province.

“There are many people in the community who are positive who have not been picked up through testing,” she said. 

'There was this relaxed attitude': MAC advisers say government did not listen to third wave warning

'Some patients will expire before we even find a bed for them. That is how bad things are. This is the reality of the situation,' Prof Rudo Mathivha, ...
News
10 hours ago

“The thing that is worrying us more about testing positivity is that despite the fact that we have ramped up our testing, we are still having a high test positivity [rate]. That means our testing is not keeping up with the rate of transmission in our communities.”

Prof Bruce Mellado, who is on the same committee, said the province was on the brink of experiencing a worst-case scenario.

While other provinces were recording a lower number of infections, Mellado warned they too would not be spared, as many of them shared borders with Gauteng.

Mellado said the next two days would be crucial.

“If today and tomorrow we see the same numbers as yesterday, we certainly have to consider the possibility that we may be encountering a second spike similar to the one we experienced two weeks ago,” he said .

“It may signal an alarm that we need tighter and harsher measures to be implemented to curb it.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Plea for faster rollout of vaccines as Covid-19 hospitalisations soar

Accelerate the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and widen it to younger people, a private hospital group boss urged on Thursday, as he confirmed a sharp rise ...
News
4 hours ago

Gauteng is ‘on fire’, but it’s too late to lock it down, say experts

Gauteng premier David Makhura is due to outline the province’s Covid-19 requirements on Thursday
News
21 hours ago

10,800 Covid-19 cases in Gauteng in 24 hours as 17,400 new infections recorded in SA

Nearly 17,500 Covid-19 cases were recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, with Gauteng recording a provincial high of 10,806 new infections.
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' had not given birth nor was pregnant 'in recent times': ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi apologises for his '10 babies' story South Africa
  3. 'The government doesn’t care about its people’: Angie Motshekga criticised for ... South Africa
  4. 'Billionaires are disappointed': Mzansi weighs in on KZN 'diamonds' South Africa
  5. ‘Donkie’ Booysen suffers setback as state eyes R21m property empire News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...