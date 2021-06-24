South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Brazil sets new single-day record with over 115,000 new Covid-19 cases

24 June 2021 - 05:50 By TimesLIVE
A youth accompanied by his mother receives a dose of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as the Chilean sanitary authority starts a vaccination campaign for people from 12 to 17 years old in Santiago, Chile June 23, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Brazil sets new single-day record with over 115,000 new Covid-19 cases

Brazil registered a single-day record of 115,228 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, along with 2,392 deaths from COVID-19.

Brazil has registered more than 18 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 507,109, according to ministry data. 

-REUTERS

