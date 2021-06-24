COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Brazil sets new single-day record with over 115,000 new Covid-19 cases

June 23 2021 - 05:50

Brazil sets new single-day record with over 115,000 new Covid-19 cases

Brazil registered a single-day record of 115,228 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, along with 2,392 deaths from COVID-19.

Brazil has registered more than 18 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 507,109, according to ministry data.

-REUTERS