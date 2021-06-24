South Africa

Driver's legs amputated as 'last resort' to save his life after crash

24 June 2021 - 11:34 By TimesLIVE
Emergency services were unable to free the trapped truck driver using hydraulic tools.
Emergency services were unable to free the trapped truck driver using hydraulic tools.
Image: Netcare 911/Twitter

A truck driver had his legs amputated by a trauma surgeon as a last resort to save his life after efforts to extract him from the wreckage of a crash on the East Rand using hydraulic tools failed.

The truck, transporting oranges, rolled on the R21 near the 1-Stop in Esselenpark in the early hours of Thursday morning. The driver was trapped in the crushed cab.

“Rescue crews worked fervently to free the man using hydraulic tools, however due to the mechanism of the entrapment [they] were not able to do so,” Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

“Following a consultation between senior medical doctors, a trauma surgeon from a specialised Netcare emergency department was brought to the scene to evaluate options.

“As a last resort to save the rapidly deteriorating patient's life, a surgical amputation of both limbs below the knee was carried out.”

The man, once extracted from the wreckage, was stabilised by the doctor and then flown by helicopter ambulance to a specialist facility for urgent care.

The patient was airlifted to hospital after his legs were amputated.
The patient was airlifted to hospital after his legs were amputated.
Image: Netcare 911/Twitter

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'Truck surfer' and driver killed in N3 horror crash

A man who hitched a ride on the back of a heavy duty vehicle unbeknown to the driver, was killed when another truck crashed into them on the N3 ...
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | A wave pool and helicopter? Here’s what ‘Africa’s largest search and rescue centre’ will look like

The University of Johannesburg's Doornfontein campus will in eight months' time house Africa's biggest search and rescue training centre.
News
1 week ago

Lifeguards rescue two men from sinking fishing boat in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal lifeguards rescued two men from a sinking fishing boat off-shore from Umhlanga beach on Sunday, the National Sea Rescue Institute said.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'The government doesn’t care about its people’: Angie Motshekga criticised for ... South Africa
  2. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' had not given birth nor was pregnant 'in recent times': ... South Africa
  3. 'Billionaires are disappointed': Mzansi weighs in on KZN 'diamonds' South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi apologises for his '10 babies' story South Africa
  5. Are you 40 and over? Acting health minister wants you to register soon for the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...