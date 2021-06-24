Nasrec field hospital reactivated as Gauteng's Covid-19 cases surge

The Nasrec Covid-19 field hospital will be reopened. This is according to Gauteng premier David Makhura, who was speaking on Thursday.

The provincial government closed the field hospital in February, saying there was no longer any scientific, statistical or clinical reason to keep it open.

Makhura said the provincial government was criticised when the field hospital closed down. “At that time we were being criticised heavily, even by political parties. When people are complying there will be less patients. We had to close it and it was said to be wasteful expenditure” he said.

He said when infection levels were low, Nasrec had "very few people" and had oxygen facilities rather than ICU.