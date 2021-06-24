Object thrown from car started UCT fire, investigation concludes

The fire caused extensive damage to property at UCT and adjoining areas. It destroyed rare archival material in the university library and reduced to ruins two heritage buildings – Rhodes Memorial restaurant and Mostert’s Mill.

It also damaged several other properties and hundreds of hectares of mountainside.

Fire-fighting measures, including helicopters, cost taxpayers around R1.3m.

The SANParks report also clarified the sequence of events on the day of the fire, which was marked by extremely dry and windy conditions.

The "UCT fire" was one of multiple fires that started on that day, the first at around 8.45am and three others in the evening closer to the central business district.

The evening fires were also started intentionally and a suspect had been apprehended and charged, Erasmus said. “People were seen on the mountain lighting the (evening) fires,” he said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Erasmus said evidence collected by his team had allowed them to exclude various causes of the UCT fire, notably a theory that it had originated from a vagrant fire.

Natural causes, such as lightning or a rockfall, had also been eliminated as possible causes due to the prevailing conditions and location.

The extremely dry conditions contributed to a firestorm that reached UCT before it could be contained. The conditions also explained why embers were able to ignite right across the campus, setting fire to vegetation that might not otherwise have burned, Erasmus said.