South Africa

Sections of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital not affected by fire to reopen: Makhura

24 June 2021 - 16:45
Fire damage at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital has seen the facility closed since April. File photo.
Fire damage at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital has seen the facility closed since April. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Some blocks at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital which were untouched by a recent fire will reopen, Gauteng premier David Makhura announced on Thursday. 

During a Gauteng command council briefing, Makhura said blocks 1 and 2, and the oncology section, would reopen to help reduce pressure on other facilities. He said the two blocks were unaffected by the fire and host critical services.

“We came to a conclusion that it is better to open parts of the hospital that are structurally sound. We also received legal advice,” he said.

“Yesterday, Wednesday June 23, the executive council in a special meeting took a decision to give the go-ahead to reopen the parts of the hospital that have not been structurally affected by the fire.

“They are busy today with the resumption of critical services, including Covid-19.”

Makhura said waiting until September for all compliance requirements to be met was not an option.

Any more delays will cause severe health risks as the hospital occupies centre stage in dealing with Covid-19 and in providing specialised health services in support of several hospitals and primary healthcare facilities.”

He said bringing the hospital back into service would not take away the problem but would bring relief to other facilities.

“People who were at Charlotte Maxeke are now overburdening other hospitals. Those hospitals have their own patients. Charlotte Maxeke is also needed.”

Makhura said the number of hospital admissions had increased in recent days.

There are 5,842 patients admitted into Gauteng's hospitals, of whom 1,488 are in ICU and high care and 4,354 are in general wards. Of the total, 1,736 are in public facilities while 4,106 are in private facilities.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

David Makhura gives an update on Covid-19 in Gauteng

The Gauteng coronavirus command council led by premier David Makhura is expected to brief the media on Thursday.
Politics
4 hours ago

'There was this relaxed attitude': MAC advisers say government did not listen to third wave warning

'Some patients will expire before we even find a bed for them. That is how bad things are. This is the reality of the situation,' Prof Rudo Mathivha, ...
News
10 hours ago

Gauteng health system ‘heading for catastrophe’

Clinicians warn that the continued closure of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital risks a ‘humanitarian disaster’.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' had not given birth nor was pregnant 'in recent times': ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi apologises for his '10 babies' story South Africa
  3. 'The government doesn’t care about its people’: Angie Motshekga criticised for ... South Africa
  4. 'Billionaires are disappointed': Mzansi weighs in on KZN 'diamonds' South Africa
  5. ‘Donkie’ Booysen suffers setback as state eyes R21m property empire News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...