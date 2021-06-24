Sections of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital not affected by fire to reopen: Makhura

Some blocks at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital which were untouched by a recent fire will reopen, Gauteng premier David Makhura announced on Thursday.

During a Gauteng command council briefing, Makhura said blocks 1 and 2, and the oncology section, would reopen to help reduce pressure on other facilities. He said the two blocks were unaffected by the fire and host critical services.

“We came to a conclusion that it is better to open parts of the hospital that are structurally sound. We also received legal advice,” he said.

“Yesterday, Wednesday June 23, the executive council in a special meeting took a decision to give the go-ahead to reopen the parts of the hospital that have not been structurally affected by the fire.

“They are busy today with the resumption of critical services, including Covid-19.”