South Africa

'Things are getting out of hand' — Shock as Gauteng sees massive spike in Covid-19 cases

24 June 2021 - 09:00
Gauteng premier David Makhura and health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi with a delegation from the army that has been deployed to Gauteng in response to the Covid-19 pandemic
Gauteng premier David Makhura and health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi with a delegation from the army that has been deployed to Gauteng in response to the Covid-19 pandemic
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

Social media users reacted with shock to the latest Covid-19 report by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) that revealed Gauteng had over 10,000 new cases on Tuesday. 

The NICD reported 17,493 new cases, with Gauteng accounting for 10,806 or 62% of new infections. The province is currently the epicentre for Covid-19 in the country. 

Dr Michelle Groome, head of the division of public health surveillance and response, said the increase in daily cases in Gauteng was higher than that seen in the first and second waves.

Tighter lockdown restrictions under discussion as Gauteng leaves Cyril Ramaphosa ‘deeply worried’

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said the government is considering imposing tighter lockdown restrictions, particularly in Gauteng where the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Acting executive director of the NICD, Prof Adrian Puren, said limiting contact with others is key.

“It is critical to manage our risks and the risk to others, especially the elderly, by limiting contact with others and avoiding gatherings with those who are not part of our safe bubble,” said Puren.

Sunday Times Daily reported that provincial premier David Makhura is due to give feedback on Thursday to the national advisory body and government regarding the province’s response to curbing the surge in infections.

Gauteng advisory committee member Prof Bruce Mellado said the committee had advised Makhura it was too late for hard restrictions. However, the province could look into imposing restrictions, including on travel and social distancing.

Here are some of the social media reactions:

READ MORE

Gauteng is ‘on fire’, but it’s too late to lock it down, say experts

Gauteng premier David Makhura is due to outline the province’s Covid-19 requirements on Thursday
News
14 hours ago

POLL | Should Gauteng be under a stricter lockdown?

The cumulative number of cases in Gauteng is at 560,202 with 12,170 deaths and 488,844 recoveries.
News
1 day ago

Discovery Health CEO suggests Gauteng 'circuit-breaker' or 'short lockdown' to curb Covid-19 spike

Dr Ryan Noach says there are higher peaks of new infections in Gauteng than there have been in any of the previous waves.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' had not given birth nor was pregnant 'in recent times': ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi apologises for his '10 babies' story South Africa
  3. 'The government doesn’t care about its people’: Angie Motshekga criticised for ... South Africa
  4. 'Billionaires are disappointed': Mzansi weighs in on KZN 'diamonds' South Africa
  5. Are you 40 and over? Acting health minister wants you to register soon for the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...