'Things are getting out of hand' — Shock as Gauteng sees massive spike in Covid-19 cases
Social media users reacted with shock to the latest Covid-19 report by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) that revealed Gauteng had over 10,000 new cases on Tuesday.
The NICD reported 17,493 new cases, with Gauteng accounting for 10,806 or 62% of new infections. The province is currently the epicentre for Covid-19 in the country.
Dr Michelle Groome, head of the division of public health surveillance and response, said the increase in daily cases in Gauteng was higher than that seen in the first and second waves.
Acting executive director of the NICD, Prof Adrian Puren, said limiting contact with others is key.
“It is critical to manage our risks and the risk to others, especially the elderly, by limiting contact with others and avoiding gatherings with those who are not part of our safe bubble,” said Puren.
Sunday Times Daily reported that provincial premier David Makhura is due to give feedback on Thursday to the national advisory body and government regarding the province’s response to curbing the surge in infections.
Gauteng advisory committee member Prof Bruce Mellado said the committee had advised Makhura it was too late for hard restrictions. However, the province could look into imposing restrictions, including on travel and social distancing.
Here are some of the social media reactions:
Gauteng should be put on serious/hard lock down. https://t.co/hrFHsM19nZ— Zodwa (@Zodwa85296090) June 23, 2021
it is getting out of hands here in gauteng 😭💔 https://t.co/c7UjPStgrr— T_blah ✌ (@ErolMatsobane) June 23, 2021