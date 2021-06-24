'Things are getting out of hand' — Shock as Gauteng sees massive spike in Covid-19 cases

Social media users reacted with shock to the latest Covid-19 report by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) that revealed Gauteng had over 10,000 new cases on Tuesday.

The NICD reported 17,493 new cases, with Gauteng accounting for 10,806 or 62% of new infections. The province is currently the epicentre for Covid-19 in the country.

Dr Michelle Groome, head of the division of public health surveillance and response, said the increase in daily cases in Gauteng was higher than that seen in the first and second waves.